SAN ANTONIO — Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrived to what Sheriff Javier Salazar has described as a "violent crime scene" Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called out to the scene in the 1900 block of Sandy Circle around 8:30 a.m. after a child on their way to school found the body of a man in his 30s.

The child was a relative of the victim who was stopping by the victim's home to say hi before heading off to school, Sheriff Salazar said in a press conference held Tuesday around 11 a.m.

The relative went into the home and found the victim's body in the backyard.

There are indications that the victim was inside the house at some point during the incident (which is being investigated as a homicide), despite his body being found in the yard, per Sheriff Salazar.

The incident was believed to have happened overnight.

Sheriff Salazar said that the agency does not believe that this was a random act or that the community at large is in danger.

With that being said, deputies and crime scene investigators will be in the area "for many hours" and talking with neighbors as they continue their investigation.

Anyone who knows of any information related to this incident is advised to call 210-335-6070 or email BCSOtips@bexar.org