x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

6 taken to hospital after driver falls asleep behind wheel and hits 4 cars, officials say

Six people were taken to the hospital just as a precaution based on the parents requests.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — Six people including some high schoolers were sent to the hospital after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and caused a four-car crash near Culebra and Ranch View Friday morning. 

Bexar County Sheriff's said the driver of a black pickup feel asleep on the way home and hit four cars. BCSO said 'there were kids involved that were going to the high school' but did not specify how many students were involved.

Six people were taken to the hospital just as a precaution based on the parents requests.

No major injuries were reported.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man stabbed in neck; Biden to meet with Griner, Whelan families amid US-Russia talks | KENS 5 News Now

Before You Leave, Check This Out