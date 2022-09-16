6 taken to hospital after driver falls asleep behind wheel and hits 4 cars, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — Six people including some high schoolers were sent to the hospital after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and caused a four-car crash near Culebra and Ranch View Friday morning.
Bexar County Sheriff's said the driver of a black pickup feel asleep on the way home and hit four cars. BCSO said 'there were kids involved that were going to the high school' but did not specify how many students were involved.
Six people were taken to the hospital just as a precaution based on the parents requests.
No major injuries were reported.