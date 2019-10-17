SAN ANTONIO — Six people were taken into custody early Thursday morning following a standoff at the Westmount at Cape Cod Apartment Homes on the city's north side.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, officers responded to an aggravated robbery at the luxury apartment complex around 5 a.m. Police said a 17-year-old initially went to the apartment expecting to meet a woman. The teenager was reportedly beaten inside the apartment and held against his will. Police said the occupants of the apartment stole his belongings including his wallet and keys.

Officers used a PA system to request the people come out of the apartment.

Guns were drawn as several people came out of the unit, and eventually, officers were able to get everyone out.

Six suspects were taken into custody and charges are pending.