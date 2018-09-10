San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas will be hosting its own coffin challenge this weekend, after seeing a very successful premiere in St. Louis earlier this month.

Winners of the 30-hour coffin challenge will receive $300 cash, 2019 Gold season passes and passes to the Express Haunted House at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

There is one catch, however. They will have to spend a little time on the wrong side of a coffin.

Six Flags announced that the contest Tuesday, stating the coffin dwellers will have to stay inside the coffin for 30 hours, but will be allowed out once an hour for 6-minute bathroom breaks.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas will provide:

Deluxe, slightly used coffins;

All meals in bed…aka, coffin;

One, six-minute bathroom break every hour;

Phone charging stations for posting panic-filled moments on social media; and

Random, terrifying visits by the Fright Fest Freaks.

Six coffin dwellers will be chosen to spend 30 hours in a coffin, from 1:00 pm on Friday, October 12 until 7:00 pm on Saturday, October 13. For more information, and details on how to register, CLICK HERE.

