6 home fire deaths in Bexar County this year, officials urge residents to follow safety precautions

Authorities say an overturned space heater is to blame for Thursday morning's house fire that led to the death of an elderly woman.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — What remains of a smoldering home in the Denver Heights neighborhood are the charred memories of life lived by a 91-year woman.

San Antonio firefighters responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Utah street on the city’s east side just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters rescued an elderly man from the inferno who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A battalion chief on scene were notified of an unaccounted woman, which prompted an immediate search. However, the intensity of heat and flames became too dangerous for crews inside the house, leading the chief pulling out the interior firefighters.

Fire crews later re-entered the home and discovered the 91-year-old woman at the rear of the structure.

San Antonio Fire Department’s Joe Arrington said an overturned space heater caused the blaze, leading to the home’s destruction and death of a longtime neighbor loved by many.

“Our crews having to go in there and search for an individual that they knew was trapped inside there, it’s a heart wrenching thing for us,” Arrington said.

There’ve been a total of 6 house fire deaths across Bexar County in 2022.

San Antonio Fire Department responded to five of the incidents within city limits while Bexar County fire crews responded to one fatal house fire on Wednesday.

Arrington is stressing safety for everyone, noting the winter months are when many of these house fires take place.

“If you have a space heater going, making sure that it’s directly plugged directly into the wall, making sure that there’ve nothing flammable within three to six feet of it. If you go to sleep unplug so that there’s not that potential hazard of it falling over and catching fire like it did last night,” Arrington said.

He also urges residents who smoke inside their homes to extinguish and properly discard their cigarettes to avoid the house fire that happened on Tuesday.

“Most likely, the lady that passed away was smoking in bed,” Arrington said.

Residents are also urged to remove clutter from their homes that could make it difficult in the event of a fire to escape. Creating a safe passageway is also vital for firefighters when entering structures during rescue missions.