6 families displaced after apartment fire, child treated for smoke inhalation

The apartment that the fire started in suffered heavy damage from the fire and the unit above has moderate smoke and fire damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Several families forced out of their homes Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. at the Stone Hill Apartments on Pipers Creek on the west side near Culebra. The SAFD Battalion Chief says the fire started in an apartment on the second floor, although the cause is still under investigation. A total of six families were displaced from their homes and one child had to be treated by paramedics on the scene for smoke inhalation. That child is expected to be ok.

The fire quickly spread from the second floor apartment to the unit above and then damaged four other apartments. The apartment that the fire started in suffered heavy damage from the fire and the unit above has moderate smoke and fire damage. The other units impacted have heavy damage just from the smoke.

The families have been relocated to some vacant apartments at the complex.

Investigators could be seen through going through the homes, trying to collect evidence to figure out what happened.

With so many fires lately due to dry conditions, Woody Woodward, SAFD spokesman provided some tips Tuesday to avoid this from happening at your home

“So we’re begging residents of San Antonio to please, please do a scan of your house. Make sure your smoke detectors are working. Clear an area that you can get out of the home and make sure you have an action plan to escape your home in case of fire,” said Woodward.