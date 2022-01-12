California lawmaker proposes $500 tax credit for blood donations

The proposal is in response to the American Red Cross declaring their first-ever blood crisis after the pandemic has severely hampered donation efforts.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The American Red Cross is experiencing the biggest blood shortage they’ve seen in more than a decade.

That’s why one California lawmaker is working on a new incentive for people to donate blood.

Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez, D-Pomona, introduced a bill at the end of January, AB 1709, offering a $500 tax credit to anyone who donates blood. The bill language says in order to qualify, you need to donate blood at least four times a year to get the tax credit.

If approved, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

"I think this is just one way to help get people more motivated, more in-tune about what's really happening in our world," Rodriguez said, adding last month, trauma centers in Southern California were forced to closed because of blood shortages. "Now, we're living in 2022, no hospital should have to close because of a lack of blood."

The American Red Cross has said the COVID-19 pandemic has severely hampered blood donations, declaring a blood crisis after two years of canceled blood drives, staffing shortages and a surge in COVID-19 cases. Rodriguez, who has more than 30 years of experience as an EMS worker, said he hopes this bill will encourage more folks to donate blood.

"I think now, because we're seeing a severe blood shortage, not only in California but throughout our nation, we've got to think a little bit differently how we can incentivize people," Rodriguez said. "So why not give them a tax break if we could just donate four times a year?"

He believes this is a win-win for everyone and he doesn’t anticipate any issues getting it passed.

“Get this legislation passed, get it to the Governor, sign it and hopefully we get it effective immediately so we can start to see the turnaround because if we don’t do this, I mean, I don’t think there’s any other alternative to get folks incentivized to donate blood," Rodriguez said.

ABC10 reached out to Vitalant, one of the largest blood donor organizations in the country, about the proposed bill. They said in a statement they "appreciate efforts to raise awareness of the need for blood donation. We look forward to hearing more about this effort as it moves forward.”

