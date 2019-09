SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police responded to an east side-home where around 50 shots were fired in a drive-by shooting.

The incident took place around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Corliss near Martin Luther King Park.

The driver of the vehicle tried to leave the scene, but lost control down the road and slammed into a pole, police said.

Authorities said the driver fled on foot and was not found. There are no witnesses or suspects at this time.