5 shot, 2 killed in sports bar shooting on the city's east side

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after being shot at a bar Sunday morning, police said.

At 3:37 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the Boom Boom Sports Bar located in the 1600 block of S New Braunfels Avenue.

SAPD said some type of altercation started inside the bar and one person went outside and came back with a rifle and started shooting.

Police said a total of five people were shot and one woman and man were pronounced deceased on scene. The other three victims were transported in critical condition to a local hospital.