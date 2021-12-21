5 omicron cases confirmed in Bexar County, Metro Health confirms

On Tuesday, Metro Health confirmed five total omicron cases have been reported in San Antonio. This includes the two that were previously confirmed last week.

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday, Metro Health confirmed five total omicron cases have been reported in San Antonio. This includes the two that were previously confirmed last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said the omicron variant accounted for 73% of new infections in the last week.

Metro Health said vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19 and its variants.

Two weeks ago, Bexar County health officials increased the local coronavirus risk level from low to mild for the first time since early November—and local health authorities say the risk level is worsening.