5 dogs, 6 cats found severely malnourished, seized from hot Beaumont home

Beaumont Animal Care said temperatures were 90 to 100 degrees inside the home.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Eleven animals are in the custody of Beaumont Animal Care Friday night, thanks to an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.



Officers served a civil seizure warrant in the 5500 block of Shivers Drive.



That’s where they found five dogs and six cats living in a house that had no air conditioning. Beaumont Animal Care said temperatures were 90 to 100 degrees inside the home.



Along with this, the animals didn't have water access and were severely malnourished.



There will be a hearing on July 21, 2022, in Judge Ben Collins' court to decide if the animals will be returned.

The seizure came after an investigation opened earlier this week.

A dead puppy was found on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, inside a kennel in direct sunlight with no shade. Officers assisted Groves Animal Control at a home in the 3100 block of Taft Avenue in Groves shortly before 3:30 p.m.

It was 94 degrees in Groves on the day the puppy was found. A heat advisory was in effect, showing a heat index between 108 and 112 degrees at the time of the call.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

This morning, July 15th, Beaumont Animal Care officers served a civil seizure warrant at 5570 Shivers St. in order to... Posted by Beaumont Animal Care on Friday, July 15, 2022