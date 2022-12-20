45th Annual Cowboy Breakfast canceled

The organization has given out over $250,000 in scholarship money to at least 159 students over the years.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The 45th Annual Cowboy Breakfast that was tentatively scheduled for January 27, 2023, has been canceled.

"The Cowboy Breakfast Foundation is announcing Monday that the 2023 event will not be happening, but thanks to the community outpouring of support, we are already planning 2024," said a press release. "We are very grateful to several of our local businesses and community members for reaching out to us with contributions and assistance, but we were unable to meet our timeline to pull the logistics together to implement the 2023 in-person event."

The organization also announced a new partnership with WellMed as their presenting sponsor for the 2024 event.

“The Cowboy Breakfast is one of those unique events that brings San Antonio together,” said Dr. Carlos Hernandez, president of WellMed Medical Group. “We’re eager to see this proud tradition return in 2024, and we’re happy to be part of it.”

The Cowboy Breakfast has served over a million tacos over the last 44 years, and more than 10,000 gallons of coffee.

In addition, they have served over 300,000 servings of biscuits and gravy, as well as sweet rolls.

“We are looking forward to seeing all our friends, family, partners and participants at the Cowboy Breakfast presented by WellMed, for the official kick-off to the San Antonio Rodeo Season on January 26, 2024,” said Brad Dietrich, Board President, The Cowboy Breakfast Foundation.

The organization has given out over $250,000 in scholarship money to at least 159 students over the years.

Contributions that were made via the recent GoFundMe campaign and other individuals will be donated directly to the St. Philip’s College Culinary Arts program.

Many San Antonians view the Cowboy Breakfast as “the” event that gets them ready for Rodeo, and it's the only free event during Rodeo season.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.