SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding 42-year-old Joel Eugene Cross, who was last seen on Feb. 15.

Authorities said Cross was last seen in the 6000 block of Encanto Point Drive on the city's northeast side.

BCSO said he was wearing grey sweat pants, a blue/grey sweater with stripes and no shoes. They also said Cross has a medical condition that requires medication.

He is 5'1" weighing around 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Joel’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org