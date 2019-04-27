SAN ANTONIO — It was the darkest day in Fiesta history.

40 years ago, the Fiesta sniper opened fire at the beginning of the Battle of Flowers Parade, killing two and injuring 51 others.

For the first time, the officer who killed the sniper is talking exclusively with KENS 5 Eyewitness News.

The Fiesta sniper's first targets were police who he felt had it out for him.

"What missed me, the shotgun pellets. Hit them.. so my son, my daughter and my wife was also shot," retired SAPD officer Gary Nagy said.

Nagy was the first of six policemen shot and injured by the Fiesta Sniper in 1979. He'd brought his family to the Battle of Flowers Parade, and they were also injured.

After shooting the policemen, the gunman, Ira Attebury, began firing from inside a motor home into the crowd at Broadway and Grayson.

People ran for their lives away from the bullets, except for a few, including Officer Tommy Cavazos, stationed half a block away.

"I went to the running and I saw other people running towards me. I could see him pointing the gun. He was standing at the top steps of the motor home shooting the gun," Cavazos said.

As people scrambled for cover – carrying and dragging the wounded away – Cavazos locked eyes with the killer.

"The gun had jammed and he was trying to take the clip out and at the same time he was looking at me. So I knew, when he gets that gun fixed, I'm his next target," Cavazos said. "I had the pistol in my hand already, I leveled it and had him in my sights. Back then they taught you to shoot twice, so I shot twice and took cover behind the van. I wanted to get closer, so I saw that barrel in the middle of the street. So I ran to it so I could be closer to that motor home."

But as he prepared to storm the camper, the shooting had stopped.

"When I shot twice, I killed him, because nothing else happened after that," Cavazos said.

"The Medical Examiner said he committed suicide. Well he did—suicide by police," Nagy added.

It would be another 10 minutes before SWAT breached the mobile home and gave the all-clear.

In the 40 years since the mass shooting, this is the first time Cavazos has talked publicly about how he took out the killer and the fear he faced.

"I'm glad I was able to be there when I was and that I knew what to do and didn't shy away from it and didn't stay away," he said. "Didn't run in the other direction."