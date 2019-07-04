BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A 4-year-old was injured after a driver ran over the child on the northeast side of the county Sunday evening.

A spokesperson with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office told KENS 5 the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Glen Park. The driver was traveling east bound in a Nissan Rogue and did not see the 4-year-old in the road. The driver then accidentally ran over the child, the BCSO spokesperson says.

The child had injuries to the lower torso and was transported to University Hospital via AirLIFE helicopter.

The driver had not been charged in the incident.