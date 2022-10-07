4-year-old dead after being attacked by dog, Dallas police say

The dog had bitten the child multiple times, according to police.

DALLAS — A 4-year-old girl has died after she was attacked by a dog in southern Dallas on Saturday, police said.

Police said they responded to the reported attack around 8 a.m. in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near the intersection of Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road.

According to police, a dog had bitten the 4-year-old victim multiple times. The child was transported to a hospital, where she died, police said.

Police said Dallas Animal Services currently has custody of the dog. Further details such as the breed of the dog or what led to the attack were not immediately released.