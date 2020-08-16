4-year-old child found dead in car outside Vidor business

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the child had been left in the car for several hours.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 4-year-old boy was found dead in a car in Vidor Saturday night after being left in the vehicle for several hours.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies found the child in the car about 8 p.m. Saturday, August 15, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The car was parked outside the Donut Palace on North Main Street in the Pine Forest area. An autopsy has been ordered to find out exactly how the child died.

For now, no charges have been filed in the case. That could change depending on how the investigation goes.

Detective Joshua Lockett with the sheriff's office said investigators are still looking into just what happened.

"We will look at all the avenues, we will talk to the parents, we will talk to anybody that was in the area," Lockett said.

It's not clear right now how the child ended up in the car.

Lockett says it's important to think twice before exiting your vehicle.

"Just double check whenever you get out your vehicle. I know this face place, people are always on the hurry, trying to get things done. But, just be mindful to your kids and your animals," Lockett said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Child Protective Services are still investigating the case.

