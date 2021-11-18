4-year-old boy told he would never walk again released from hospital, taking baby steps

His mother, Rosella, told KENS 5 he was in a car with his three-year-old brother when the bullets started flying.

SAN ANTONIO — A 4-year-old boy who was told he would never walk again was released from the hospital. And now, he's taking baby steps.

The 4-year-old, Romeo, was shot in a drive-by shooting. His mother, Rosella, told KENS 5 he was in a car with his three-year-old brother when the bullets started flying.

The drive-by shooting happened near the corner of Ferrington and Woodville Dr. in late October. Rosella said the family went to 'Muertofest' downtown and stopped by a relative's home to use the restroom.

"I was actually coming outside when they started shooting," she said. "So, I was running to my truck to get my babies out my truck in the middle of crossfire. But I didn't know what else to do."

As the mom ran to the car, she says she saw two people firing guns. Romeo, who just started Pre-K this year, was hit by one bullet. His three-year-old brother in the car seat wasn't hurt. Police said nine shots were fired from the suspect's car. Rosella said all her kids are now scared, including herself, as the shooter still hasn't been caught.

"They can't run forever," she said. "They can't."

A video sent to KENS 5 by Romeo's mother shows him in a wheelchair leaving the hospital:

He's been in the hospital since Oct. 24. His mother said he's taking baby steps, but has a long road to recovery. At last check, police are still searching for the shooter.