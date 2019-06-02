SAN ANTONIO — A man and woman were shot and killed at an apartment complex on the south side Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

It happened at the Robin’s Nest Apartments on Hot Wells Boulevard near South New Braunfels Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

According to police, a man kicked in the door of a downstairs apartment and started shooting a handgun.

Police say a man and woman in their late 30s or early 40s were killed and two other women were injured. Officials believe the shooting was not random.

Police are working to get a description of the suspect, who is still at large as of Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.