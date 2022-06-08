4 injured including 2 children in crash near La Cantera

The impact was so strong, it sent the cyclist through the back of the SUV, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — Several people were injured including two children after a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV near La Cantera Saturday morning, officials say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash at I-10 at the La Cantera exit.

Police said a motorcyclist was driving too fast when he drove into the back of an SUV. The impact was so strong, it sent the cyclist through the back of the SUV, officials said.

One adult and two children as well as the motorcyclist were injured in the crash. The two children were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The adult and motorcyclist were taken to the hospital in critical condition.