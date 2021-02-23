4 ERCOT board members to resign following devastating winter storms, power outages

All of them lived out of state, records show.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced in a Tuesday notice to the Public Utility Commission of Texas that four of its board members will resign effective Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Board Chairman Sally Talberg, Board Vice Chairman Peter Crampton, Finance and Audit Committee Chairman Terry Bulger and Human Resources and Governance Committee Chairman Raymond Hepper will all resign after Wednesday's ERCOT board meeting, according to the notice.

In addition, Craig S. Ivey, who had applied to fill a board vacancy, has withdrawn as a board candidate.

Market Segment Director for the Independent Retail Electric Provider Market Segment Vanessa Anesetti-Parra also submitted her resignation to the Utility Commission.

Last week, amid growing frustrations and public outcry during the winter storms in Texas, ERCOT removed the names of its board members from its website. It has since restored those names. Prior to being pulled down, the biographies listed Talbert as a former state utility regulator in Michigan. Records indicate she lives in Williamston, Michigan.

Crampton was listed as an economics professor at the University of Cologne in Germany and at the University of Maryland, the website biography said.

The ERCOT Board elected Talbert and Cramton to serve in their leadership positions just weeks ago on Feb. 9. Talbert began serving as an “unaffiliated” director on the ERCOT Board on Jan. 1, 2021, and Cramton served as an “unaffiliated” director since October 2015, according to an ERCOT press release.

Other ERCOT board members who records indicate live out-of-state include: