'You will be arrested' | 4 children detained, accused of shooting 'Splat' guns at people as part of TikTok challenge

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff's deputies detained four children after allegedly taking part in a TikTok challenge shooting a water bead blaster at random people.

On Sunday evening around 7 p.m., deputies received several repots of a shooting near the 1000 block of Painted Daisy in the Alamo Ranch area.

Residents told deputies they were struck by a "water bead blaster" gun from a vehicle that was passing by. Deputies were able to find the car and found four children, ranging in age from 11 to 15-years-old, with two "Splat R Ball" guns.

Authorities also learned the kids were driving a parent's car. Deputies said the incident should serve as a warning for those considering taking part in the challenge -- "You will be arrested."

This comes after KENS 5 spoke to a 13-year-old boy in Schertz who said he and his friends were hit at least 25 times. The incident happened in May.

"I thought they were real guns," he said. "Me and my friend got off the swings and started running."

The teen said people wearing masks got out of a car and started shooting at them. He said he and his friends ran, and at first they thought it was a real gun.

"I tripped over a rock and fell," Jarrett Aguinaga said. "They started chasing us and started shooting at us, hitting us. It smacked our skin and it hurt really bad." He described the pain to be like "a really hard ice cube hitting your leg."

"If you are ever become a victim of this type of incident, please call 911 immediately so law enforcement can respond and apprehend the responsible suspects," BCSO said.