34 years since Elisa Roberson went missing without a trace

Elisa was 12 when she was walking to meet up with a friend and vanished on August 6th, 1989.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been 34-years since Elisa Roberson disappeared without a trace.

Elisa was 12 when she was walking to meet up with a friend and vanished on August 6th, 1989. It was weeks before the start of a new school year.

In 2016, Aransas Pass detective Kevin Rhodes thought they had a new lead. Then prompting EquuSearch to check a carport near a home but nothing was found.

Tests, interviews, and many searches were conducted but nothing new was discovered.

The criminal investigation department in Aransas Pass continues to follow this case and family continues to miss their loved one.

Her mother said, "Not a day goes by that I don't think of her on that last day, every day, all the time."

Elisa would be 47 years old today.

If anybody has any information or leads that could help solve this case, please call the Aransas Pass Police Department at 361-758-5224.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!