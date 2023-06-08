34 years since Elisa Roberson went missing without a trace

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been 34-years since Elisa Roberson disappeared without a trace.
Elisa was 12 when she was walking to meet up with a friend and vanished on August 6th, 1989. It was weeks before the start of a new school year.
In 2016, Aransas Pass detective Kevin Rhodes thought they had a new lead. Then prompting EquuSearch to check a carport near a home but nothing was found.
Tests, interviews, and many searches were conducted but nothing new was discovered.
The criminal investigation department in Aransas Pass continues to follow this case and family continues to miss their loved one.
Her mother said, "Not a day goes by that I don't think of her on that last day, every day, all the time."
Elisa would be 47 years old today.
If anybody has any information or leads that could help solve this case, please call the Aransas Pass Police Department at 361-758-5224.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- State-supported living center employee arrested for beating man with severe intellectual disability
- Whataburger proclaims Aug. 8 'National Whataburger Day'
- Mathis resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.