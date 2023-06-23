32-year-old man was driving home from Fredericksburg when troopers say he was hit in fatal crash

32-year-old Nathan Malosh was one of the five victims who died in the tragic crash on Highway 87 north of Comfort.

CONVERSE, Texas — A Converse family is still mourning the loss of a son, brother, uncle, and a man who was willing to lend a helping hand.

Nathan Malosh was identified as one of the five victims who died in a fatal crash on Highway 87 north of Comfort on Monday. Preliminary information from Texas DPS shows that Nathan was in a black vehicle driving southbound when a white sedan with four men disregarded a no-passing zone and hit Malosh’s car.

Family described Malosh as a self-starter. He had an HVAC certification and would help in several jobs around the house.

“Nathan was the one you always called when you needed to get something done, when it needed to be handled, you called Nathan because he was there,” Jenniffer Crider, Nathan’s mother told KENS 5. She says her son was working on his girlfriend’s vehicle in Fredericksburg over the weekend and was heading home when he was involved in the wreck.

“All I can say is God must be putting together an army because he’s got some of my boys up there,” Crider says she lost her other son two years ago. She says her son borrowed his sister’s car for the trip, and now she’s left without transportation for work and her children.

“One day you’re mad, the next day you’re sad, then the times were sitting talking about the good memories, but we shouldn’t be burying our kids,” Crider adds.

The family has a GoFundMe page which they say will raise money for funeral expenses and to hopefully replace Kim Malosh’s vehicle.