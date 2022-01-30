31-year-old Fort Worth woman reported missing, police say

Jocelyn Nunez, 31, was last seen in the 1600 block of Belzise Terrace, near East Maddox Avenue and U.S. 287 in southeast Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are searching for a missing woman in Fort Worth, officials said.

Jocelyn Nunez, 31, was last seen in the 1600 block of Belzise Terrace, near East Maddox Avenue and U.S. 287 in southeast Fort Worth. Police reported Nunez missing on Sunday.

She was last seen driving a 2019 gray Chevrolet Trax with the Texas license plate MNN-6206. Police said Nunez's family is afraid that she may be lost and in danger.

#MissingPerson - Jocelyn Nunez is 31 YOA, 5’01”, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen near the 1600 block of Belzise Ter. (76104). Jocelyn may be driving a 2019 gray Chevrolet Trax with TX plate MNN-6206 (similar to the photo). pic.twitter.com/e2UWcGCEFA — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 30, 2022

Nunez's family said her last known location was Cedar Ridge Preserve in Dallas. According to the family, Nunez left Fort Worth Friday evening and that her phone detected her near Cedar Ridge.

Nunez's best friend, Andrea Ramirez, told WFAA that the 31-year-old is a teacher at International Leadership of Texas in Arlington.