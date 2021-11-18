$30 million for utility bill relief approved by City Council

People behind on their bills will have that money applied to their accounts by the end of the year.

SAN ANTONIO — Some San Antonio residents will get a big break on their utility bills. KENS 5

The San Antonio City Council today approved $30 million in utility relief for CPS Energy customers. People behind on their bills will have that money applied to their accounts by the end of the year.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. It will help low-income resident who were hit hard financially during the pandemic with past due power and water bills from March 2020 to September 2021. CPS Energy and SAWS customers must apply directly with each utility. The utilities will distribute the funds. To qualify, customers must be enrolled in affordability or payment plan program with the utilities. Plus, they must show proof of hardship because COVID 19 and other documentation.

“Maybe they lost their job, they were on unemployment, some other factor, significant medical bills, other things we can point back to COVID. We just want to make sure we have documentation in place to substantiate eligibility,” Ben Gorzell, City of San Antonio's Chief Financial Officer, said.