3-year-old girl found safe in San Antonio after AMBER Alert in Austin

Authorities said the girl was taken by her father, who does not have custody of her. She was found safe in San Antonio and is being reunited with her family.

SAN ANTONIO — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Austin early Thursday morning was found safe in San Antonio just after noon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO said they got a call Thursday morning reporting that the 3-year-old had been "taken by force." The girl was tracked to San Antonio and found in the 12000 block of Potranco at a gas station a few hours after the AMBER Alert was activated.

The girl was found with Brian Byrne, and he was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said. Authorities said Byrne is the girl's non-custodial parent and they believed he had assaulted a family member in Austin and has a violent past.