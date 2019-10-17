SAN ANTONIO — Three people were taken into custody around 6 a.m. this morning following a standoff at the Westmount at Cape Cod Apartment Homes on the city's north side.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, police responded to an aggravated robbery at the luxury apartment complex around 5 a.m.

Following their arrival, officers used a PA system to request people to come out of a top corner apartment unit.

Guns were drawn as multiple people came out of the unit, and eventually, officers were able to get everyone out.

No further information is available at this time.