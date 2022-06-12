3 people treated for smoke inhalation, 30 evacuated after mattress sparks fire at downtown apartments

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, which began on the sixth floor.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were treated for smoke inhalation and at least 30 people were evacuated after a mattress caught fire in a downtown hotel/apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called out just before 3 a.m. to the Robert E. Lee Hotel/apartments off West Travis Street near North Main Street.

When crews arrived, they reported heavy smoke coming from the sixth floor, so they immediately evacuated about 30 people from the building.

They worked quickly to extinguish the fire, which caused substantial damage to the sixth floor, as well as heavy damage in the unit where the fire started on a mattress.

Officials say three people were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, but none were taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Residents were able to go back to their homes around 4 a.m.

No word on how many residents were displaced.

