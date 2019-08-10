SAN ANTONIO — Three people were robbed Tuesday morning near the University of Texas at San Antonio Main Campus.

5 a.m.

According to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department, David Ibarra, 27, was walking to his car in the 14600 block of Vance Jackson Road just before 5 a.m.when a man approached him.

The man allegedly had a gun and shined a light in his eyes while demanding money and Ibarra's keys.

Ibarra told police that he gave the man his wallet and keys and that the suspect fired a shot in the air and ran away.

The officer who responded to the scene stated that they were down the street on Vance Jackson Road and did not hear a gunshot. The suspect was not found.

6 a.m.

Nearly an hour later in the 12400 block of Vance Jackson Road, Danyiell Blevins, 44, was walking down the stairs from her apartment and was confronted by a man with a black mask on.

Blevins told police that the suspect pointed a flashlight at her face, blinding her.

The suspect allegedly demanded her purse and then ordered her to turn around and go back up the stairs, before running away. Blevins said the man was armed with a gun.

The suspect was not located.

Unknown time

San Antonio POlice responded to the 6800 block of UTSA Boulevard for a shooting.

Kasie Anyasinti, 22, told officers that he saw the suspect lurking in the parking lot.

Anyasinti said the suspect was wearing all black and had his face covered with a bandana when he approached Anyasinti.

The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at Anyasinti and demanded "all he had." Anyasinti told the suspect that he didn't have anything and ran off.

The suspect shot at Anyasinti before taking off.

Anyasinti was not injured.

No word on any arrests at this time.