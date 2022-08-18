3 people injured after slamming into back of patrol car while police investigating dead body found on roadside

Police suspect that the victim was hit and killed while trying to cross the road. The suspect who hit the man did not stop.

SAN ANTONIO — It was a busy night for San Antonio police. While investigating a body found on Loop 410, another car rammed into one of the police units that was on the scene.

It happened just after 9:30 on Loop 410 near Old Pearsall Rd. on the southwest side of town.

Right now, we’re not sure if the driver of the car that crashed into the police unit is even facing any charges.

Our photographer had just taken his camera out when the car slammed into the police unit, about 20 yards from where he was standing.

Police say when the crash happened, officers were trying to set up a perimeter to block off the freeway to investigate the body found.

Thankfully, no one was inside the patrol car when the crash happened.

Officers rushed to check on the three people inside the car that ran into the patrol car.

They were all taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No word on whether intoxication may have been a factor in the crash, but an officer specially trained to conduct DUI tests was called to the scene.

No identity or information was provided on the body found on the highway.

Police say a witness saw a person laying motionless on the side of the road and called 9-1-1.

They’re still trying to figure out how the man ended up there, but believe he may have been trying to cross Loop 410 when he was hit.

Police are also trying to figure out who may have hit the man in the first place.

The crash is still under investigation.

