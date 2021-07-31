3 killed in Dallas street racing crash, 2 others in critical condition

A witness said two vehicles were driving north at a high rate of speed when they appeared to collide as they drove across the bridge.

DALLAS — Three people were killed in an apparent street racing crash in West Dallas on Friday night, police said.

Officers had responded about 11:40 p.m. to the 300 block of West Mockingbird Lane, near where the street becomes Westmoreland Road at the Trinity River.

A witness told police that a Range Rover and Chevrolet Tahoe were driving north at a high rate of speed when they appeared to collide as they drove across the bridge. The Tahoe hit a guardrail and was vaulted into the air, crashing into a building, police said. The Range Rover lost control and struck two telephone poles, catching on fire.

Police said three people in the Tahoe died at the scene. Two had been ejected from the SUV.

Two people in the Range Rover were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police on Saturday morning were still investigating the crash but said street racing was believed to be a factor.

Video from the scene appeared to show at least vehicle badly burned. More than a dozen police and emergency vehicles were at the scene, blocking the road in both directions as police investigated the crash.

The crash Friday night was the second fatal crash involving street racing in Dallas County this week.

A 19-year-old Dallas man died in a street racing crash in Carrollton on Tuesday night. Carlos Alfredo Alas Rivera died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near East Trinity Mills Road and Willowgate Lane.

Rivera was racing his friends, who were in another car, police said.

Police have tried to stop street racers across North Texas over the last year.

In Dallas, police formed a speeding and racing task force, and, last summer, Dallas passed a street racing ordinance making it illegal to be a spectator at so-called street "takeover events."