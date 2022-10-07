Greensboro firefighter among 3 who died in fiery crash

Richard Murrell died in the crash. His wife is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two people who were in the other car died at the scene.

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Three people are dead, including a Greensboro firefighter and a teenager, after a fiery crash on NC-61 Saturday evening.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said just before 5 p.m., the driver of a Dodge Charger lost control, crossed the center lane, and hit a car.

It happened near Turner-Smith Road in Guilford County.

Richard 'Rick' Murrell was the driver of the car hit by the Dodge Charger. He died on the scene.

Murrell was a firefighter for the Greensboro Fire Department at Station 5.

Officers said Murrell's wife, Tonya Murrell, was riding in the passenger seat and is in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the Dodge Charger is hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries.

There were two other passengers in the Dodge Charger. Anna Lattero, 26, and a 15-year-old were trapped inside the car when it caught fire. Both died on the scene.

The State Highway Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit was notified and is working with troopers to determine the cause of the crash.

The 16-year-old was charged with three misdemeanors:

Death by motor vehicle

Exceeding a safe speed

Driving left of center

Condolences have poured in online about the firefighter's death.

The Greensboro Fire Department said they lost a 33-year veteran who's been with the department since July 1, 1989, and earned the rank of Engineer.

Rick worked at Station 5 most of his career and was an example firefighter for those that worked with him.

Engineer Murrell was a part of the Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) team and was an expert in all of the technical rescue disciplines. He also was deployed as part of the USAR team multiple times across North Carolina and throughout the nation during several natural disasters.

Rick was a husband and father of three children ages 17, 19, and 21.

Greensboro Fire Chief Dwayne Church released a statement and asked that everyone keeps the Murrell family and the fire department in their thoughts and prayers.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Engineer Rick Murrell. Rick was a great husband, an awesome father to three amazing children, a great firefighter, and a dedicated member of our family. We are hurting today as a family.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan posted on Facebook about how the community is mourning the loss of a long-time firefighter and army veteran 'Rick' after serving 30 years with the Greensboro Fire Department.

"It has been a difficult few months for our police and fire departments. Last night we lost a longtime firefighter, Engineer Rick Murrell in a car accident, while off duty. He served the GFD for 30 years and was an Army Veteran. His wife Tonya is in serious condition. Prayers for their family and friends as they work through this tragic situation. Just a few short weeks ago, firefighter recruit, Andrew Vaughn, 36, died in training. In late June Lt Donald Webb, 26-year employee with the GPD died unexpectedly. In December, Capt Dan Moore 24 years officer the GPD died after a short battle [with] cancer. Also in June, our engineering dept lost long-time employee Eric Tart, 57, after a battle with cancer. Their deaths leave a void in our City of Greensboro family. They will all be missed. Their legacy and deeds live on," Mayor Vaughan said.

Sending our sincere thoughts and prayers to @GSOFireDept, @greensborocity community, Murrell family, and victims involved in the tragic accident. Engineer Rick Murrell will forever be our brother in service. #DedicatedServant #NCTF6 #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/kp6qPfPcY8 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) July 10, 2022

Murrell was planning on retiring in January.