SAN ANTONIO — A massive fire sent residents fleeing from their homes in the 3200 block of Nacogdoches Road on the city's northeast side Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called out for a fire on a balcony at the Villa Rodriguez apartment complex just after 11 p.m., according to a spokesman with SAFD.

When fire crews arrived, the fire had quickly spread into the attic.

A second alarm was called and then forty minutes later, a third alarm was called.

Crews reportedly fought the fire defensively due to chimneys and the roof collapsing.

The American Red Cross was called out to assist displaced residents.

No reports of any injuries at this time.