SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Commissioners Court has released the list of nearly 30 applicants to fill the vacancy of Interim Constable Precinct 2.

The vacancy was created when current Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela announced to KENS 5 that she would run for Bexar County Sheriff in 2020.  That declaration invoked the so-called "resign-to-run" provision of the Texas Constitution, the Bexar County District Attorney's Civil Section Chief wrote in an opinion. 

According to a press release, Commissioners Court is expected to interview and appoint an interim constable during a special session Wednesday.

The deadline to apply for the position was 12 p.m. Monday. Of the 29 applicants, the candidates include former Precinct 2. Constable Val Flores; former Bexar County Sheriff Amadeo Ortiz; Nathaniel Buchanan, who is also running for Pct. 3 Constable; and former San Antonio Police Department assistant chief Jose Banales.

This past Saturday, Vela seemed to suggest she has no plans of vacating the office despite her announcement

"...Nor did I have plans to abandon the four-year term seat of the Constable's Office," she said. "I will continue to humbly serve the Constituents of Precinct #2 as we move forward together."

It's unclear if Vela will still run for Bexar County Sheriff in 2020.

View the full list of applicants below:

  • Jose L. Bañales
  • Nathaniel Buchanan
  • Melissa Aryn Campbell
  • Charles A. Campbell
  • Rudy Dominguez
  • James C. Dorsey
  • Donald Falcon
  • Val Flores
  • Javier Flores
  • Lydia C. Garcia
  • Rudolph A. Gonzalez
  • Victorio Rolando Guedea
  • Hilario R. Gutierrez
  • Tony Lee Jones
  • Cecil Burton Jones, Jr.
  • Michael V. King
  • Michael Lacey
  • Ian S. Lovestock
  • Reynaldo V. Lujan
  • Justino Monarez
  • John Muirhead
  • Amadeo A. Ortiz
  • Edwardo Flores Prado II
  • Mary Ruiz
  • John Michael Seda
  • Milton Smith
  • Alex R. Torres
  • Leticia R. Vasquez
  • Debra L. Zerda

RELATED: Pct. 2 constable says never formally announced candidacy for sheriff despite video of declaration

RELATED: County Judge: Constable's candidacy announcement triggers automatic resignation