SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Commissioners Court has released the list of nearly 30 applicants to fill the vacancy of Interim Constable Precinct 2.

The vacancy was created when current Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela announced to KENS 5 that she would run for Bexar County Sheriff in 2020. That declaration invoked the so-called "resign-to-run" provision of the Texas Constitution, the Bexar County District Attorney's Civil Section Chief wrote in an opinion.

According to a press release, Commissioners Court is expected to interview and appoint an interim constable during a special session Wednesday.

The deadline to apply for the position was 12 p.m. Monday. Of the 29 applicants, the candidates include former Precinct 2. Constable Val Flores; former Bexar County Sheriff Amadeo Ortiz; Nathaniel Buchanan, who is also running for Pct. 3 Constable; and former San Antonio Police Department assistant chief Jose Banales.

This past Saturday, Vela seemed to suggest she has no plans of vacating the office despite her announcement.

"...Nor did I have plans to abandon the four-year term seat of the Constable's Office," she said. "I will continue to humbly serve the Constituents of Precinct #2 as we move forward together."

It's unclear if Vela will still run for Bexar County Sheriff in 2020.

View the full list of applicants below:

Jose L. Bañales

Nathaniel Buchanan

Melissa Aryn Campbell

Charles A. Campbell

Rudy Dominguez

James C. Dorsey

Donald Falcon

Val Flores

Javier Flores

Lydia C. Garcia

Rudolph A. Gonzalez

Victorio Rolando Guedea

Hilario R. Gutierrez

Tony Lee Jones

Cecil Burton Jones, Jr.

Michael V. King

Michael Lacey

Ian S. Lovestock

Reynaldo V. Lujan

Justino Monarez

John Muirhead

Amadeo A. Ortiz

Edwardo Flores Prado II

Mary Ruiz

John Michael Seda

Milton Smith

Alex R. Torres

Leticia R. Vasquez

Debra L. Zerda

