SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: US 281 North and South reopened around 11 PM Wednesday night.

A large fire shut down portions of US 281 North and South near downtown San Antonio for several hours on Wednesday, including through the rush hour commute, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

San Antonio police say an 18-wheeler carrying cotton was heading southbound on 281 near the Hildebrand Road exit when the driver lost control. The 18-wheeler rolled over, slamming into the median and knocking down two light poles.

Police say that one of those light poles landed on another vehicle traveling northbound. The truck then burst into flames. No one was injured in the crash.

Crews closed the highway between the St. Mary's and Jones Maltsberger exits while they cleaned up the wreckage. The northbound lanes were reopened on Wednesday night while the southbound lanes were opened around midnight.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the sign that was hit in the crash will need to be completely replaced. Crews were working to take it down Wednesday afternoon after much of the structure was damaged.

© 2018 KENS