27-year-old with 18 driving offenses and suspended license charged with manslaughter

A review of George's driving record revealed that his driver's license had been suspended since January 2014.

SAN ANTONIO — Cesar George, 27, has been charged with manslaughter following a March 4 incident that resulted in the death of Eugene Louis Roller.

According to court documents, George was driving at a high rate of speed in the 8100 block of Kitty Hawk and was making numerous unsafe lane changes on wet pavement from recent showers.

George drove straight into the intersection of Topperwein Road and Roller head-on, along with another car that was behind Roller.

An officer at the scene stated that Roller who appeared to have several head injuries said, "I just came out of McDonald's and this car was really speeding and I couldn't get out of his way."

Roller was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The driver of the car that was behind Roller told officers that he had a green light but not a protected green arrow in the center turning lane when George was driving 20 mph over the speed limit and entered the intersection hitting Roller.

Other witnesses told police that they could hear the sound of tires and that the driver never applied his brakes in an attempted to slow and down and that the impact was at full throttle.