At least 26 animals have been seized from a Northwest-side dog training facility Wednesday following an investigation launched by the FBI.

According to its website, Universal K9's mission is, "to save dogs to help law enforcement and veterans succeed in the real world."

However, Animal Care Services reported it seized 26 of the 31 animals living in the facility in the 15000 block of Tradesman Road Wednesday.

ACS said they were only involved to help transport and house the animals and were not involved in the investigation in any way.

KENS 5 was on scene as the FBI continued its investigation Wednesday afternoon at the facility and was able to talk to two of the students from the program.

One of the students told KENS 5 the VA is asking students to pay back loans used to pay for housing while he was training at the facility.

Another student two told KENS 5 many dogs were already at police stations across the country.

