SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old was hit and killed while trying to cross the street at the intersection of S Zarzamora Street and Jaguar Parkway, according to San Antonio Police.

The driver was traveling south on Zarzamora when the 22-year-old tried to cross the street and was hit around 4 a.m.

The driver stopped to render aid. He told the police that he did not see the pedestrian.

The victim died at the scene.

The driver will not be charged in this incident.