22-year-old arrested, accused of shooting, killing another man

The affidavit states the defendant recklessly caused the death of Luis Castelar, charging him with a felony of Manslaughter.

SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old man has been charged with Manslaughter, accused of shooting another man in the chest, killing him, arrest records show.

That man has been identified as Jonathan Villegas.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of Oakdell Way on the city's northwest side.

According to the affidavit, the San Antonio Police Department was called for an accidental shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 22-year-old Luis Castelar, had been shot. He died inside the home.

A witness told officers he was playing a video game when Castelar was handling a newly purchased AR-15. The witness said the gun went off and hit Castelar.

According to the affidavit, the witness did not mention another person in the home at the time of the shooting. The witness reportedly admitted to authorities later on that he saw in his peripheral vision the victim hand the gun to Villegas, where he then saw one gun go off. He reported seeing Castelar fall to his side.

The witness told police he saw Villegas run out of the room.

The affidavit states Villegas recklessly caused the death of Castelar, charging him with a felony of Manslaughter.