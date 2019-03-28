SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a murder last month.

San Antonio police released these images of the woman the day after the fatal shooting, hoping someone would recognize her. Wednesday night, they announced her arrest.

Social media turned out to be quite the help in the arrest, police said. After posting pictures of the person of interest on their social media, police said they received tips that led them to the people they believe are responsible for this murder.

Police arrested 21 year-old Dakota Vale in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Rey Quiroga. Quiroga was shot and killed on February 17 at the Redland Apartments. Police said Quiroga was meeting the two suspects at the apartments, but they're not sure why.

Police said a second suspect, Walter Scott, was also arrested today in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and authorities believe he was the one who fired the shot that killed Quiroga.

However, it could take a while to bring him here to Texas.

Police said they are working to extradite Scott from Wisconsin to Texas. They said it could take at least 10 days, if not several months, if he fights the extradition.