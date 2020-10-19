21-year-old motorcyclist killed in New Braunfels accident

Police said Gregory Casey was involved in a crash with a small SUV on State Highway 46 south near Alves Lane.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Highway 46 on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The man has been identified as Gregory Casey, who police say was wearing a helmet when he was involved in a crash with a small SUV. Police responded to the scene near Alves Lane just before 6 p.m. and began lifesaving measures. Casey was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The 57-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was not injured, and police said that there is currently no indication that speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.