21 lives saved in 4 days thanks to 7 San Diego organ donors

SAN DIEGO — "I'm in heaven right now!" says San Diegan Debbie Kinney as she enjoys hiking at a national park by Lake Alamanor.

"This morning, eagles were flying by, and it was beautiful," said Kinney.

Kinney thought she could not do this one day since she was born with a rare heart disease.

She went through 3 open heart surgeries, and she thought her life might be over at one point until she got a call that an organ donor could give her a new heart.

"When you get the call, it's just almost indescribable. I only had one day left to live. I felt like I was dying. I didn’t think I could get a heart. It was a miracle," said Kinney.

She is just one success story.

Over Memorial Day weekend, 21 lives were saved in four days thanks to seven San Diego organ donors.

Jackie Russe is one of the nurses at Lifesharing, one of 58 regional non-profits dedicated to organ and tissue donation.

She was there to help the patients.

"I believe it’s a record. We've never had this many organ donors at one time. To save 21 lives in 4 days is a record for us," said Russe. "There are over 100,000 people in this country waiting for life-saving organs. Twenty-two people die daily waiting for an organ that doesn’t come."

All seven donors are deceased, and this was their last heroic gift.

Today, Kinney is celebrating her 14th anniversary of having a healthy heart. She lives life adventurously and is forever grateful.

"Here I am 14 years later, thanks to someone who gave me the gift of life, and I got it," she cries.

Californians can donate the gift of life by registering at the DMV or here.

