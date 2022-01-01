Women break national records at 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon

HOUSTON — It's already a victory to cross any finish line at the Chevron Houston Marathon. Beating the clock and breaking records at that marathon deserves an even bigger celebration.
Female runners broke records at the event's 50th anniversary this weekend.
Keira D'Amato (USA) made a new American Marathon Record with 2:19:12 Sunday. That beats the original 2006 record by 24 seconds (2:19:36).
The previous record holder Deena Kastor sent a shout-out to D'Amato on Twitter after hearing the news.
Vicoty Chepgneno (Kenya) finished the half marathon at 1:05:03. Chepgneno made a new North American all-comers' half marathon record, according to World Athletics.
Sara Hall (USA) came in second for the half marathon, shaving 10 seconds off the last American Half Marathon Record at 1:07:15.
According to LetsRun.com, the previous record was also set in Houston by Molly Huddle in 2018. Huddle also shouted out Hall on Twitter saying, "You’re redefining what a pro sports career arc can look like every year."
Hall posted a victory tweet of her own, noting that this was the same course that her husband broke a record for 15 years ago.
For the men's races, James Ngandu (Kenya) placed first in the full marathon with a time of 2:11:03. Milkesa Tolosa (Ethiopia) crossed the finish line at the half marathon at 1:00:24.
