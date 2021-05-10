Rodeo Austin, Austin Pride, ACL Fest among big events planning comebacks

Some of Austin's biggest gatherings are planning for in-person events in the months to come.

AUSTIN, Texas — As COVID-19 cases decrease and vaccine demand fades across the Austin area, a handful of the city's biggest events have already announced tentative plans for in-person comebacks.

On Monday, one of Austin's first large-scale productions to announce a cancellation at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 announced it would be returning two years later.

"Rodeo Austin is looking forward to bringing back Gritty Fun March 12-26, 2022," the rodeo said in an email announcement. "Rodeo Austin remains a mission with a rodeo that brings heritage and entertainment to the community. Mark your calendars for Rodeo Austin 2022! Come be a part of real Texas grit...live and hands on!

Also on Monday, Austin Pride announced a date for 2021. While more information is on its way, Saturday, Aug. 14 will be the date to watch.

DO NOT FORGET TO SAVE THE DATE. More info to come soon. #austinpride #prideparade pic.twitter.com/YsQpgnwoSq — Austin Pride (@AustinPride) May 10, 2021

Austin City Limits Musical Festival also announced earlier this year that it's planning to host the 2021 festival in-person this year at Zilker Park.

Currently, ACL Fest is slated to take place during the weekends of Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10. No lineup announcements have been made just yet.

Meanwhile, SXSW 2021 did hold a virtual event this year. It's also announced dates for 2022 – March 11-20. However, whether that will be in person or virtual remains up in the air.

"We at SXSW are hopeful that once people feel it’s safe enough to return to what will be the new normal of life, there will be a real enthusiasm for getting back to the things that brought them joy or opportunity or just the simple need to be out amongst humanity," the SXSW website states. "We can’t wait to bring people together once again to meet and share ideas. Austin Public Health’s Interim Authority Dr. Mark Escott recently said, 'I’m very confident that SXSW will look normal, or near-normal next year.' We, too, share his optimism that we will be able to hold an in-person event in 2022."