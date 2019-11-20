SAN ANTONIO — The 2019 San Antonio Auto & Truck Show is rolling into town!

The 51st annual event will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center from Thursday, November 21 through Sunday, November 24.

Attendees can check out the newest cars and trucks and will be wowed with exotics, live music, prizes and live demonstrations.

The four-day event will also include activities for the kids, such as the Kid Zone with a Power Wheels track, mini-sized cars, and more.

This year's show will feature the regional debut of the 2020 Titan XD.

Show hours are Thursday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ride and Drives will include Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet.

Admission is free for children, ages 5 and under, $4 for children ages 6-10, $12 for adults online, $14 for adults at the door, and $8 for military and seniors.

More information and tickets are available online.