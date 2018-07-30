KERR COUNTY — A Kerr County man is facing charges after officials say he hit his daughter so hard in the head, it caused skull injuries.

20-year-old Joseph Bayliss is charged with injury to a child.

Investigators began looking into the case when a six-month-old baby girl was brought to University Hospital on July 28 with skull and face injuries.

Kerr County Sheriff’s officials say Bayliss was watching his baby daughter when he became angry and hit her in the face with his fist. Deputies say he confessed that he became frustrated when the baby would not stop crying and he hit her.

Bayliss is being held in the Kerr County Jail on $35,000 bond.

© 2018 KENS