20 people detained in two gambling busts in San Antonio

Deputies executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Guadalupe St., not far from South Navidad Street on Wednesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — At least 20 people were detained and multiple gambling machines and stolen cars were seized during an operation bust at two places in San Antonio, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Guadalupe St., not far from South Navidad Street, and the 1200 block of Bandera, on Wednesday morning.

Officials found a total of around 70 eight-liner machines and stolen vehicles at both locations. A 'couple thousand dollars' was also discovered at the 1200 block of Bandera location, officials said.

BCSO said it was concerning that these two businesses, which are said to be connected, are operating so close to elementary schools. Officials said it appears the two have obvious ties to outlaws motorcycle gangs, which is what prompted law enforcement to get involved in the case, BCSO said.

