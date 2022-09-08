$20 million secured to help San Antonio small businesses recover from pandemic

The funds will go to small businesses and non-profits in our area.

SAN ANTONIO — The small business community in San Antonio, still suffering from the impact of COVID, got some welcome news Wednesday.

The San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SAHCC) and the LiftFund have secured millions of dollars in our county.

They've secured $20 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan to help small businesses and non-profits in our area who are still recovering form the impact of the pandemic.

The Bexar County Commissioners and County Judge Nelson Wolff approved the grant program on Wednesday.

SAHCC and the LiftFund say they’ve been advocating for this move for several months now, in the hope these funds will be used to provide relief to small businesses who are still recovering from the pandemic.

The SAHCC represents more than 900 businesses, the largest in the nation, and 70% of them are considered small businesses.

A study from Stanford University showed that Hispanic-owned businesses received paycheck protection program funding at a lower rate than white-owned companies.

The SAHCC and LiftFund say they will continue to work with county staff to make sure the funds go to businesses who need it the most.

They’re also working on getting an application together for the funds.