A 2-year-old boy was taken to North Central Baptist Hospital for a severely broken bone below the hip, and police believe his mother's boyfriend is responsible.

27-year-old Matthew Lee Amos, the child's mother's boyfriend, was arrested on counts of injury to a child.

The medical staff stated that the injuries, revealed by the x-rays, were inconsistent with the explanation provided by his mother and Amos that the child fell trying to hop off a toilet, according to the affidavit.

A caseworker for Child Protective Services explained that the boy said, "Matt hit me." The mother was then contacted by the Live Oak Police Department to be interviewed by a detective.

The boy was also reported to have bruising on his face and other parts of his body inconsistent with the explanation. Amos was the only one home at the time of the child's injury.

Amos' bond is set at $20,000.